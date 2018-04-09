PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Ronda Rousey Makes WWE In-Ring Debut At WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey got the pin in her WWE in-ring debut as she and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at tonight’s WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans.
The match saw Rousey get physical with Triple H and Angle get physical with Stephanie at times. Stephanie ended up tapping out to Rousey for the finish.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
GAME TIME. #TeamMcMahon never looked so good…#WrestleMania @TripleH @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/8LNr8Jju1Q
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
Marriage goals.#WrestleMania @StephMcMahon @TripleH pic.twitter.com/GJNU1uus0I
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
#WrestleMania just got ROWDY!@RondaRousey is ready. pic.twitter.com/dQ038j1Eed
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
This is SURREAL.#WrestleMania @RealKurtAngle @RondaRousey @TripleH @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/ASgi49h37l
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2018
#RAW Commissioner @StephMcMahon is up to ALL kinds of tricks early on! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/SMyAzOt3tt
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
CLOSE CALL for #TeamMcMahon…#WrestleMania @TripleH @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/q3n7lvFF5W
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
AND HERE WE GO! #TeamRousey#WrestleMania @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/ScNSwhcfKE
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
RIGHT where she wants her.#WrestleMania @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/ky8zWiN9Zl
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
This look though.#WrestleMania @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/1FpdAbg8Zl
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
ROWDY @RondaRousey is PLAYING THE GAME!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1vBO7aiigG
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
An #AngleSlam worthy of 🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅#WrestleMania @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/PuLISo7MtL
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
A DESPARATION ESCAPE executed by @TripleH! Is this the turning point #TeamMcMahon needs?!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/iLGCqTONoz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2018
Looks like all that #WrestleMania training that @RondaRousey has been doing just might pay off… she is DOMINATING on The #GrandestStageOfThemAll! pic.twitter.com/1pwXIFZvti
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
VICTORY for @RondaRousey & @RealKurtAngle as the ROWDY one makes @StephMcMahon TAP OUT! #WrestleMania #TeamRousey pic.twitter.com/wfT2pden9W
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
Time for some VICTORY HIGH FIVES for #TeamRousey!#WrestleMania @RondaRousey @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/cpFm8Mweoy
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018