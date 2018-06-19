PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Ronda Rousey Suspended, Title Match Revealed For WWE Extreme Rules

Nia Jax vs. new RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is now official for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view as Jax is cashing in her rematch. Bliss won the title at Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view by interrupting Ronda Rousey vs. Jax and then cashing in her newly-won briefcase.

Extreme Rules takes place on July 15th from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. No word yet on other Extreme Rules matches but the arena recently had the following matches advertised: Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe plus six-man action with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Jinder Mahal.

It looks like Ronda Rousey will not be appearing at Extreme Rules as she had been suspended for 30 days by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Rousey confronted Bliss during the opening segment on tonight’s RAW and snapped, attacking Bliss and Angle with the briefcase. Angle then argued with Rousey in a backstage segment and suspended her for 30 days as punishment. Rousey then told Renee Young that she would be back to kick Bliss’ “pink-haired ass” in 30 days, champion or not.

