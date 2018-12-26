PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Rusev Captures WWE US Title On Rusev Day

Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the WWE United States Title on tonight’s Christmas edition of SmackDown.

The match was taped last Tuesday night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, but it ended up airing on Rusev’s 34th birthday.

This is Rusev’s third run with the WWE United States Title. Nakamura won the title from Jeff Hardy back at Extreme Rules on July 15.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change: