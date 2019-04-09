Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW saw Sami Zayn make his return to the ring. He lost to new WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

This was Sami’s first match since June 2018 as he was forced to take time off to undergo double shoulder surgery to repair both of his torn rotator cuffs. Sami’s last match came against then-Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley at Money In the Bank 2018, and his return match was against the current Intercontinental Champion.

Sami may have returned as a babyface but he cut a post-match promo that saw him turn back heel once again.

You can see photos and videos from Sami’s return at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn below:

"I can honestly say, from the bottom of my heart, I did not miss this… and I did NOT miss any of YOU!" – @SamiZayn #RAWAfterMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/rvDDnOlhAg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2019