PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Second Big Title Change At WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix”

Johnny Gargano defeated Ricochet to become the new WWE NXT North American Champion at tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” event.

This is the first singles run for Gargano in NXT. Ricochet won the title back on August 18, 2018 at “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” by defeating inaugural champion Adam Cole.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Talking Stick Resort Arena: