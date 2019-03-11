PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Shane McMahon Turns At WWE Fastlane

Tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view opened with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Shane McMahon and The Miz.

The post-match angle saw Shane attack hometown star The Miz from behind, laying him out at ringside in front of his dad. Shane continued to beat Miz around ringside and would go on to put him in a submission, forcing his dad to watch. Shane would also put his hands on Miz’s dad George.

It’s believed that this will lead to a Miz vs. McMahon singles match at WrestleMania 35.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s heel turn at The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio: