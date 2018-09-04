PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Shawn Michaels & The Undertaker Return To RAW For Big Segment

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker returned to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW from Columbus, OH for an in-ring segment together.
Michaels confirmed that he will be at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia next month for the final battle between Triple H and The Dead Man. Michaels has been rumored for a special referee role in the match but WWE has not announced that.
There’s a lot of speculation now on another match between Taker and Michaels due to tonight’s in-ring promo, which saw Michaels talk about how he stayed retired out of respect for Taker. Taker taunted Michaels and asked if he stayed retired out of respect or fear.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s segment:
