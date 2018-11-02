PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Surprise Ending To The WWE World Cup, Who Is The Best?

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon won the WWE World Cup tournament at tonight’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and was announced as the best in the world.

Shane defeated Dolph Ziggler in the finals. The Miz was originally supposed to face Ziggler for the World Cup trophy but they did a ringside injury angle that saw Miz suffer an ankle injury. Shane interrupted the announcement on Miz forfeiting and declared his spot in the finals to represent the blue brand.

The tournament went like this:

First Round: Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton

First Round: The Miz defeated Jeff Hardy

First Round: WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley

First Round: Dolph Ziggler defeated WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Semi-finals: The Miz defeated Rey Mysterio

Semi-finals: Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins

Finals: Shane McMahon defeated Dolph Ziggler

Below are photos and videos from the tournament:

HERE WE GO… 🏆 The #WWEWorldCup tournament to determine the BEST in the world starts RIGHT NOW at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/qNMBJ99rlc — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

The Olympic gold medalist @RealKurtAngle is ready to prove that he's STILL the best in the world at #WWECrownJewel! #WWEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Xqke90RuLM — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

The HUGE counter by @mikethemiz has just secured him a spot in the FINALS of the #WWEWorldCup tournament! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/LanBc5R40X — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

We're at that stage of the tournament where everything hurts just a little more… #WWECrownJewel #WWEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/L4hNwjLCoh — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 2, 2018

"The next time you see me in that ring, I'll be holding that trophy…because I am the BEST in the world!" – @HEELZiggler #WWEWorldCup #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/9TsnOdmeYt — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 2, 2018

Is @mikethemiz about to be crowned BEST in the world?! The #WWEWorldCup tournament FINALS come your way RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/wWpXgNlDhu — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 2, 2018