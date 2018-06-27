PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Team Hell No Is Back, New WWE Extreme Rules Matches Announced

Team Hell No reunited on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as Kane returned to save Daniel Bryan from a double team by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. SmackDown General Manager Paige then announced Team Hell No vs. The Bludgeon Brothers for the titles at WWE Extreme Rules.

Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella is also now official for Extreme Rules after tonight’s SmackDown.

The 2018 Extreme Rules pay-per-view take place on July 15th from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Below is the updated confirmed card along with photos and videos from the SmackDown closing segment:

WWE Title Match

Rusev vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper

Local advertising for Extreme Rules lists a Steel Cage match between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens plus Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler but WWE has not confirmed those matches.