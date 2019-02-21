PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Title Change In Tonight’s WWE NXT TV Main Event

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode saw The Velveteen Dream defeat Johnny Gargano in the main event to become the new NXT North American Champion.

This is Dream’s first title reign since debuting with the brand in 2016. Gargano won the title back at NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” during WWE Royal Rumble weekend on January 26, defeating Ricochet.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change: