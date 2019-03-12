PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Title Change On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion on tonight’s RAW episode.
The match saw Lio Rush appear out of nowhere to distract Balor, allowing Lashley to capitalize and get the win for the title.
Lashley is now a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Balor won the title back at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 17, pinning Rush to win the title in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:
