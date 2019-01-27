PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Title Change At WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix”

The opening match of tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” event saw The War Raiders, Hanson and Rowe, capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly of The Undisputed Era.
This is the first title run for The War Raiders since signing with WWE. Strong and O’Reilly won the titles back on the July 11, 2018 NXT episode by defeating Moustache Mountain.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Talking Stick Resort Arena:
