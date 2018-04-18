PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Top WWE Star Goes From RAW To SmackDown

The Superstar Shakeup edition of tonight’s WWE SmackDown opened up with new WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy coming from RAW to the blue brand. He defeated Shelton Benjamin in the non-title opener.
As noted, Hardy won the title from new RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal on Monday’s show. Mahal vs. Hardy has been announced for the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia and the winner will go on to face Randy Orton at the May 6th WWE Backlash pay-per-view
Below are photos & videos from tonight’s opener, which looked like it was going to be Orton vs. Shelton until Jeff arrived:
It's ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS because @Sheltyb803 doesn't have a tag team partner anymore, and he's ready for BIG singles competition! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/kZC5z7vXKX
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018
Competition, you say?
Cue #TheViper…. #SDLive @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/zBHvWMulDX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 18, 2018
.@RandyOrton seems impressed…
Welcome BACK to the BLUE BRAND, @JEFFHARDYBRAND! #SDLive #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/L0oov2UPdW
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018
Innovation is KEY when you're the #USChampion… @JEFFHARDYBRAND @Sheltyb803 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Wg0Li0QAsp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 18, 2018
🤫 🤫 🤫
You'll need to be quiet to hear this #WhisperInTheWind… #SDLive @JEFFHARDYBRAND @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/B0R35qILJx
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018
Now, THAT'S how you make your #SDLive return! @JEFFHARDYBRAND is VICTORIOUS! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/DiM009Tidx
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018
New #USChampion @JEFFHARDYBRAND is determined to make a statement on #SDLive amidst the #SuperstarShakeup! pic.twitter.com/wci35QViZh
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2018