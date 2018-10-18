PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Triple H Gives Big News To Mia Yim, Yim Makes NXT TV Debut

As noted, tonight’s Mae Young Classic episode saw Toni Storm defeat Mia Yim in a match to advance to the semi-finals. Yim has officially signed her WWE contract after recently reporting to the WWE Performing Center.

WWE released this video, seen above, of Triple H informing Yim of the big news after fans chanted for her to be signed at the MYC tapings. Triple H congratulates Yim and welcomes her to the crew. The video was filmed outside of Full Sail University.

Yim, a former Impact Knockouts Champion, made her NXT TV in-ring debut at tonight’s tapings. She wrestled Aliyah in a match for the October 24 episode and then she wrestled Bianca Belair in a match that should air on November 7.

Below are photos of Yim at tonight’s NXT tapings: