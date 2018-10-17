PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Vince McMahon Dances On WWE SmackDown 1000

Tonight’s opening segment on the 1,000th episode of WWE SmackDown featured R-Truth and Carmella hosting the second edition of TruthTV. This quickly led to RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon coming out, and then SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon making his return to TV.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon interrupted their arguing and received a big pop for his return. Vince ended the segment by calling for a “dance break” as everyone in the ring danced together.

You can see photos and videos from the segment below: