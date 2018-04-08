PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Who Is The First-Ever WWE NXT North American Champion?

The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole became the first-ever WWE NXT North American Champion at tonight’s “Takeover: New Orleans” event from the Smoothie King Center. He won a six-man Ladder Match over Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain.
The Ladder Match opened tonight’s Takeover event. Below are photos and videos from the historic match:
