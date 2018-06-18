PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Who Won The 2018 Women’s MITB Ladder Match?

By
Scott Lazara
-

Alexa Bliss won the women’ Money In the Bank Ladder Match at tonight’s WWE MITB pay-per-view in Chicago. She now has a title shot that she can cash-in for the next year.

Bliss defeated Lana, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Natalya in the match.

Below are photos and videos from the 2018 women’s MITB Ladder Match: