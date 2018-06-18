PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Who Won The 2018 Women’s MITB Ladder Match?

Alexa Bliss won the women’ Money In the Bank Ladder Match at tonight’s WWE MITB pay-per-view in Chicago. She now has a title shot that she can cash-in for the next year.

Bliss defeated Lana, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Natalya in the match.

Below are photos and videos from the 2018 women’s MITB Ladder Match:

This Women's #MITB #LadderMatch could very well be fit for a BOSS, and it starts RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/53RQC2Thsn — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 18, 2018

The #QueenOfHarts @NatbyNature wants to add another accolade to her resumé here tonight at #MITB… pic.twitter.com/BYEDYtB28Z — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 18, 2018