The 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal was won by Carmella tonight. She last eliminated Sarah Logan to win.

The match saw Lilian Garcia return as the ring announcer while Ember Moon made her return from injury. Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane were the only representatives from WWE NXT.

Below are eliminations, photos and videos from the match at MetLife Stadium:

1. Maria Kanellis, by

2. Candice LeRae, by Asuka

3. Nikki Cross, by Asuka

4. Naomi, by Ember Moon

5. Ember Moon, by Lana

6. Lana, by The Riott Squad

7. Kairi Sane, by The Riott Squad

8. Ruby Riott, by Dana Brooke

9. Liv Morgan, by Dana Brooke

10. Zelina Vega, by Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

11. Dana Brooke, by Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

12. Mandy Rose, by Mickie James

13. Mickie James, by Sonya Deville

14. Sonya Deville, by Asuka

15. Asuka, by Sarah Logan

16. Sarah Logan, by winner Carmella