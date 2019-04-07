The 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal was won by Carmella tonight. She last eliminated Sarah Logan to win.
The match saw Lilian Garcia return as the ring announcer while Ember Moon made her return from injury. Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane were the only representatives from WWE NXT.
Below are eliminations, photos and videos from the match at MetLife Stadium:
1. Maria Kanellis, by
2. Candice LeRae, by Asuka
3. Nikki Cross, by Asuka
4. Naomi, by Ember Moon
5. Ember Moon, by Lana
6. Lana, by The Riott Squad
7. Kairi Sane, by The Riott Squad
8. Ruby Riott, by Dana Brooke
9. Liv Morgan, by Dana Brooke
10. Zelina Vega, by Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
11. Dana Brooke, by Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
12. Mandy Rose, by Mickie James
13. Mickie James, by Sonya Deville
14. Sonya Deville, by Asuka
15. Asuka, by Sarah Logan
16. Sarah Logan, by winner Carmella
