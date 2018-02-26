PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Who Won The Men’s Elimination Chamber?, Eliminations & Entrances

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for WrestleMania 34 after Reigns won the men’s Elimination Chamber match at tonight’s pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Chamber main event along with entrances & eliminations:

Order of Entrances

1. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz (started the match)

2. Seth Rollins (started the match)

3. Finn Balor (started the match)

4. John Cena

5. Roman Reigns

6. Braun Strowman

7. Elias

Order of Eliminations

1. The Miz (eliminated by Braun Strowman)

2. Elias (eliminated by Braun Strowman)

3. John Cena (eliminated by Braun Strowman)

4. Finn Balor (eliminated by Braun Strowman)

5. Seth Rollins (eliminated by Braun Strowman)

6. Braun Strowman (defeated by winner Roman Reigns)