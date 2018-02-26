PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Who Won The Men’s Elimination Chamber?, Eliminations & Entrances

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for WrestleMania 34 after Reigns won the men’s Elimination Chamber match at tonight’s pay-per-view in Las Vegas.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Chamber main event along with entrances & eliminations:
Order of Entrances
1. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz (started the match)
2. Seth Rollins (started the match)
3. Finn Balor (started the match)
4. John Cena
5. Roman Reigns
6. Braun Strowman
7. Elias
Order of Eliminations
1. The Miz (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
2. Elias (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
3. John Cena (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
4. Finn Balor (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
5. Seth Rollins (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
6. Braun Strowman (defeated by winner Roman Reigns)
An @IAmEliasWWE concert INSIDE the #EliminationChamber! What a treat! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/j2PcS1tir8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
.@BraunStrowman feels right at home inside the #EliminationChamber! #WWEChamber @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/kw567KTetT
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
This must be a familiar feeling for #EliminationChamber veteran @JohnCena… #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Lvbnl1vZuH
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
#TheBigDog just entered unfamiliar territory. #WWEChamber @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/WA8wVYrR4I
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Take it all in, @mikethemiz….#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/OY59X7cZO9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Can #TheArchitect create a BLUEPRINT of success inside the #EliminationChamber? #WWEChamber @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/AggIS7Lu3J
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Sin City is now FINN CITY!#WWEChamber @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/HLmSAp9cKJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
.@WWERollins @mikethemiz & @FinnBalor start the match… but is there an alliance brewing the #ICChampion & #LeaderOfTheBalorClub? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/UxjSGS3CaT
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
DOUBLE BLOCKBUSTER by @WWERollins! #WWEChamber @mikethemiz @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/TEjSgOflcQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Former #EliminationChamber winner @JohnCena has ENTERED the match, and @WWERollins does NOT seem happy about it… #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/sPUf3D244R
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
A fresh @WWERomanReigns stares face-to-face with the man who beat him on #RAW, @WWERollins. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/7x2kNUxSgo
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
YOU get an It Kick! YOU get an It Kick! YOU get an It Kick! #WWEChamber @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/dnP0KDGLFc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
.@BraunStrowman has ENTERED the chamber, and he is wasted NO TIME in causing DESTRUCTION! #WWEChamber @JohnCena @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/rQcxd0vbvJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
KING.#WWEChamber @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/lou7Ni31zS
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
The bright lights fade for The #ALister @mikethemiz as he is the first Superstar eliminated in the Men's #EliminationChamber match. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/FNwk2hS1ka
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
There's kicking out of a pin, and then there's KICKING OUT OF A PIN! #WWEChamber @BraunStrowman @JohnCena @FinnBalor @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/va1UNTnxfc
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Three Superstars in a row fall to @BraunStrowman as the #MonsterAmongMen eliminates @JohnCena… #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/YkbcNhMKDs
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
It's the last song for @IAmEliasWWE as he is eliminated by the #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Mr1K2CrVFy
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
You can run, but you CAN'T HIDE from The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/qcICXCQu3y
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Four down, two to go…@BraunStrowman pins @FinnBalor inside the #EliminationChamber. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Wgu72mZgjk
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Seize the moment, @WWERollins. #WWEChamber @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/Xn9kXeQuxf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
That makes FIVE as @BraunStrowman eliminates #TheArchitect @WWERollins! #WWEChamber @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/IUb9YdVLv9
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
The #MonsterAmongMen falls to #TheBigDog as @WWERomanReigns DEFEATS @BraunStrowman in the Men's #EliminationChamber Match! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/oO5iE4NE77
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Looks like someone just booked their return ticket to #SuplexCity at #WrestleMania… #WWEChamber @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/x7GAVhYXEA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
In case it wasn't clear… @BraunStrowman ISN'T FINISHED WITH YOU, @WWERomanReigns!!!!!!! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/4yU0okP0SQ
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018