PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Winners, Viewership & More From WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Premiere

Night 1 of WWE Mixed Match Challenge season 2 kicked off on Facebook Watch tonight from Tulsa, OK with Braun Strowman & Ember Moon defeating Natalya & Kevin Owens, and Charlotte Flair & WWE Champion Charlotte Flair defeating Jimmy Uso & Naomi. Moon pinned Natalya to win the first match while Flair made Naomi tap out to win the second match.
Tonight’s pre-show that began at 9:50pm was hosted by Vic Joseph and Kayla Braxton. The matches were called by Joseph, Renee Young and Michael Cole.
Tonight’s viewership peaked at 52,500 viewers on Facebook Watch. This is down from the season one premiere back in January, which peaked at 135,600 live viewers.
Matches announced for next Tuesday’s MMC episode are Bobby Lashley & Sasha Banks vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox, and The Miz & Asuka vs. R-Truth & Carmella. This season features a round-robin style tournament, not single-elimination like the first season. The finals will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose.
