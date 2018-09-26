PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Winners From WWE Mixed Match Challenge Night 2, Current Standings, Next Week

Night 2 of WWE Mixed Match Challenge season 2 aired tonight on Facebook Watch from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. “Country Dominance” Bobby Lashley and Mickie James defeated “Mahalicia” Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox while “Awe-ska” The Miz and Asuka defeated “The Fabulous Truth” R-Truth and Carmella to pick up wins in the round-robin style tournament.

Next Tuesday’s MMC episode will feature Rusev and Lana vs. Naomi and Jimmy Uso plus Jinder and Alicia vs. Finn Balor and Bayley. The finals will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose.

The MMC Season 2 standings look like this:

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (1 win, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (1 win, 0 losses)

* Kevin Owens and Natalya (0 wins, 1 loss)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 1 loss)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (0 wins, 0 losses)

SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (1 win, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (1 win, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (0 wins, 1 loss)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 1 loss)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 0 losses)

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s episode along with comments from Lio Rush, who accompanied James and Lashley to the ring: