PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Winners From WWE Mixed Match Challenge Night 3, Viewers, Current Standings, Next Week

Night 3 of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 saw two teams pick up wins – Finn Balor & Bayley, Jimmy Uso & Naomi. Team B&B defeated Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal while Day One Glow defeated Rusev & Lana.

Next Tuesday’s MMC episode willl feature Bayley & Balor vs. Braun Strowman & Ember Moon plus R-Truth & Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair & WWE Champion AJ Styles. The finals will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose.

Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode peaked at 42,800 viewers. This is down from week 1, which peaked at 52,400 live viewers. We did not get live viewership numbers for week 2.

The updated MMC Season 2 standings look like this:

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (1 win, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (1 win, 0 losses)

* Kevin Owens and Natalya (0 wins, 1 loss)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (1 win, 0 losses)

SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (1 win, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (1 win, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 1 loss)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 1 loss)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 1 loss)

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s episode: