PHOTOS & VIDEOS: WWE Hall Of Famer To Be “12th Titan” For Tonight’s NFL Game

The NFL’s Tennessee Titans have announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be their honorary 12th Titan for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jarrett is scheduled to appear at the Titans Pro Shop this evening to meet fans and then he will come out at Nissan Stadium to help open the game as the 12th Titan.

Below is a video package the Titans created along with some media coverage and related social media posts from Double J: