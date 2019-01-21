PHOTOS & VIDEOS: WWE Introduces “The Third Bella” – Maya Laurinaitis, Coming Soon To The Ring?

It looks like Maya Laurinaitis, the daughter of WWE’s John Laurinaitis, will be a regular character on this season of Total Bellas as she looks to get a pro wrestling career and a modeling career going.

Maya’s Instagram account reveals that she recently did a photo shoot for The Bella Twins’ Birdiebee company, which was featured on the show. WWE is billing her as the third Bella.

