PHOTOS & VIDEOS: WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Winner, Entrants & Eliminations Lists

Seth Rollins is going to WrestleMania 35 after winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match main event of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Rollins last eliminated Braun Strowman to win the match.

The biggest surprise coming out of the match could be Nia Jax stealing the #30 spot from R-Truth. Jax destroyed Truth as he began his entrance. She then hit the ring and ended up eliminating Mustafa Ali. She also took several moves from the male Superstars, including 619 from Rey Mysterio and the RKO from Randy Orton.

Below are photos & videos from the match, along with entrants and eliminations:

ORDER OF ENTRANTS:

1. Elias

2. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett

3. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

4. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

5. Big E

6. WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano

7. Jinder Mahal

8. Samoa Joe

9. Curt Hawkins

10. Seth Rollins

11. Titus O’Neil

12. Kofi Kingston

13. Mustafa Ali

14. Dean Ambrose

15. No Way Jose

16. Drew McIntyre

17. Xavier Woods

18. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

19. Andrade

20. Apollo Crews

21. Aleister Black

22. Shelton Benjamin

23. Baron Corbin

24. Jeff Hardy

25. Rey Mysterio

26. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley

27. Braun Strowman

28. Dolph Ziggler

29. Randy Orton

30. Nia Jax (stole the spot from R-Truth)

ORDER OF ELIMINATIONS:

1. Jeff Jarrett, by Elias

2. Kurt Angle, by Shinsuke Nakamura

3. Jinder Mahal, by Johnny Gargano

4. Big E, by Samoa Joe

5. Elias, by Seth Rollins

6. Titus O’Neil, by Curt Hawkins

7. Curt Hawkins, by Samoa Joe

8. Shinsuke Nakamura, by Mustafa Ali

9. Johnny Gargano, by Dean Ambrose

10. No Way Jose, by Samoa Joe

11. Kofi Kingston, by Drew McIntyre

12. Xavier Woods, by Drew McIntyre

13. Dean Ambrose, by Aleister Black

14. Samoa Joe, by Mustafa Ali

15. Apollo Crews, by Baron Corbin

16. Aleister Black, by Baron Corbin

17. Pete Dunne, by Drew McIntyre

18. Bobby Lashley, by Seth Rollins

19. Baron Corbin, by Braun Strowman

20. Shelton Benjamin, by Braun Strowman

21. Jeff Hardy, by Drew McIntyre

22. Drew McIntyre, by Dolph Ziggler

23. Mustafa Ali, by Nia Jax

24. Nia Jax, by Rey Mysterio

25. Rey Mysterio, by Randy Orton

26. Randy Orton, by Andrade

27. Andrade, by Braun Strowman

28. Dolph Ziggler, by Braun Strowman

29. Braun Strowman, by Seth Rollins

Winner: Seth Rollins