PHOTOS & VIDEOS: WWE MYC 2018 Winner, Post-Match Ceremony & More

Toni Storm won the 2018 Mae Young Classic by defeating Io Shirai in the finals of the tournament at tonight’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view.
The match went fairly quick and was called by women’s referee Jessica Karr. There were several MYC competitors in the crowd watching the match, including the injured Tegan Nox and WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. There was a post-match segment with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato greeting the competitors with flowers. Storm took home the MYC trophy with her big win.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s finals:
A ROCKSTAR in her own right, @tonistorm_ is ROCKED and READY to compete in the @MaeYoungClassic FINALS! #WWEMYC #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/UqgS2sX1Ev
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
The #GeniusOfTheSky has touched down to #WWEEvolution! @shirai_io #WWEMYC pic.twitter.com/spBdmcC9zl
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
EVERYONE'S talking about it.
No 1. Trend WORLDWIDE: #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/7nW0Ph9XWw
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
QUESTION: Why is #WWEMYC competitor @shirai_io called the #GeniusOfTheSky? #WWEEvolution
ANSWER: pic.twitter.com/hoUN42ew16
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
When @shirai_io takes to the sky, prepare to witness pure GENIUS!
The #GeniusOfTheSky battles @tonistorm_ in the #WWEMYC 2018 Finals at #WWEEvolution! pic.twitter.com/VLv2xYsMgB
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
Feel EVERY emotion @tonistorm_, because YOU just became the winner of the second-annual #WWEMYC! #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/7QCtv2y9St
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018
Tough as nails. @tonistorm_ #WWEMYC #WWEEvolution @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/SX7013AEqD
— Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) October 29, 2018
Represent, @tonistorm_! #NXTUK #WWEEvolution #WWEMYC pic.twitter.com/sPAVeCIuFh
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 29, 2018
Empowered women empower women. #WWEMYC #WWEEvolution @tonistorm_ @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/GnqfjsbZCm
— Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) October 29, 2018
The clock just struck TONI TIME.@tonistorm_ has won the 2018 #WWEMYC at #WWEEvolution! pic.twitter.com/D6QpJpAYZI
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018