PHOTOS & VIDEOS: WWE MYC Night 5 Winners, Matches For The Next Round

The second round of WWE’s 2018 Mae Young Classic kicked off tonight with Toni Storm, Rhea Ripley, Lacey Lane and Meiko Satomura advancing to the semi-finals.

Satomura defeated Mercedes Martinez and now will face Lacey in the next round. Lacey defeated Taynara Conti on this week’s show. Ripley defeated Kacy Catanzaro and will now face the winner of Nicole Matthews vs. Tegan Nox. Storm defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto and will now face the winner of Mia Yim vs. Kaitlyn in the next round.

