PHOTOS & VIDEOS: WWE NXT Stars In The Women’s Battle Royal At WrestleMania, Who Won?

Naomi won the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal at tonight’s WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The match looked like it came down to Sasha Banks and Bayley with Bayley getting the win but Naomi came back into the ring and eliminated Bayley. Naomi had been outside of the ring but she went under the bottom rope to get there, not over the top.
The only surprises in the match were several WWE NXT Superstars – Dakota Kai, Peyton Royce, Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair and Kavita Devi.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
The #IrishLassKicker @BeckyLynchWWE is looking to make the #WrestleMania Women's #BattleRoyal STRAIGHT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥! pic.twitter.com/33p5MUzeFc
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
Joining the announce table for the #WrestleMania Women's #BattleRoyal…
None other than @TheBethPhoenix and @RealPaigeWWE! pic.twitter.com/VkYDJs2p1R
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018
The ring is filling up for the #WrestleMania Women's #BattleRoyal! pic.twitter.com/Rs9lSLfNxe
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018
Get 👀 on @WWENetwork RIGHT NOW for the first-ever #WrestleMania Women's #BattleRoyal! pic.twitter.com/WgmpjHVuKc
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2018
#WrestleMania just got LEGIT! @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/SRGU8tqMAN
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018
The distinction of first woman EVER to be eliminated from the #WrestleMania Women's #BattleRoyal goes to… @CarmellaWWE! pic.twitter.com/lH1rA8L8LB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2018
"NXT! NXT! NXT! NXT! NXT! NXT! NXT! NXT! NXT! NXT!"#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wHWrWkdT94
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2018
THIS is why they call @BiancaBelairWWE the EST of @WWENXT! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/W1ITfZfStw
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
.@SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE… working TOGETHER? Anything can happen in the first-ever #WrestleMania Women's #BattleRoyal! pic.twitter.com/RHRQit338S
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
What POWER on display by the QUEEN of the 🖤🖤🖤 @NatbyNature! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/iVc1RLNMGa
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018
FEELIN' THAT GLOW! @NaomiWWE shocks @itsBayleyWWE to WIN the first-ever #WrestleMania Women's #BattleRoyal! pic.twitter.com/genD3igJki
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
After eliminating @SashaBanksWWE, @itsBayleyWWE experiences 💔 courtesy of @NaomiWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/xggGDmeADL
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018