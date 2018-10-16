PHOTOS & VIDEOS: WWE Star Returns From Injury, Battle Royal Revealed For Evolution

WWE has announced a Battle Royal for the Evolution pay-per-view. The winner will receive a future RAW Women’s Title or SmackDown Women’s Title shot.
The following Superstars have been announced for the Battle Royal – Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and Tamina Snuka.
Snuka returned to WWE on tonight’s RAW after being out for more than 9 months with a shoulder injury. She teamed with Brooke but lost to Jax and Moon.
The first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Below is the current confirmed card along with shots of Tamina’s return to RAW tonight:
RAW Women’s Title Match
Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey
Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
NXT Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
NXT UK Women’s Title Match
TBA vs. TBA
2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
TBA vs. TBA
Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot
Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka
Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus
