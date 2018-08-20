PHOTOS & VIDEOS: WWE Universal Title Change In The SummerSlam Main Event

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Universal Champion in the main event of tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The match saw Braun Strowman appear at the start and announce that he would be cashing in his Money In the Bank briefcase on the winner. Lesnar ended up taking Braun out during the match and the cash-in never happened.
This is Reigns’ first run with the Universal Title. Lesnar had been champion since defeating WWE Hall of Famer Bill Golberg for the title at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s big title change:
Nothing else to say but… HERE COMES THE BIG DOG @WWERomanReigns!#SummerSlam #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/XOAiufKvRQ
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018
Get 👀 on @WWENetwork RIGHT NOW, because the #UniversalChampionship is about to be decided in #SummerSlam's main event! #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/Iy29IEHVGl
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 20, 2018
BEAST MODE ENGAGED.#SummerSlam @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/Tb8t74c0Ni
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018
OH MY GOD. @BraunStrowman is HERE with his #MITB contract! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/5oU5leyoy0
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018
SPEAR! SPEAR! SPEAR! #RomanReigns isn't wasting ANY time!#SummerSlam #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/j7NzRcDcNa
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018
"I'M GOING TO BE STANDING HERE THIS ENTIRE MATCH…ONE OF YOU TWO IS GONNA GET THESE HANDS!" – @BraunStrowman to @BrockLesnar and @WWERomanReigns #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/NLGXoDXQps
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2018
BROOKLYN = SUPLEX CITY! Bad news for #RomanReigns…#UniversalTitle #SummerSlam @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/Z1r3PbOZCW
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2018
Has the threat of @BraunStrowman just been F5'd out of commission?!#SummerSlam #UniversalTitle @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/PQTTK7G7at
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018
NEW. CHAMPION! @WWERomanReigns has DONE IT! He is the NEW #UniversalChampion at #SummerSlam! #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/EpqgJJWWRa
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018
THE BIG DOG is ON TOP of the mountain! @WWERomanReigns is #UniversalChampion!#SummerSlam #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/eoCWP7XT6U
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2018
If you don't keep a BEAST, a BIG DOG, and a MONSTER separated… the result looks a little something like this! #SummerSlam @WWERomanReigns @BraunStrowman @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/2xLYCcyYtA
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018