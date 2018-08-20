PHOTOS & VIDEOS: WWE Universal Title Change In The SummerSlam Main Event

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Universal Champion in the main event of tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The match saw Braun Strowman appear at the start and announce that he would be cashing in his Money In the Bank briefcase on the winner. Lesnar ended up taking Braun out during the match and the cash-in never happened.

This is Reigns’ first run with the Universal Title. Lesnar had been champion since defeating WWE Hall of Famer Bill Golberg for the title at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s big title change:

"I'M GOING TO BE STANDING HERE THIS ENTIRE MATCH…ONE OF YOU TWO IS GONNA GET THESE HANDS!" – @BraunStrowman to @BrockLesnar and @WWERomanReigns #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/NLGXoDXQps — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2018