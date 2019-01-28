PHOTOS & VIDEOS: WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Winner, Entrants & Eliminations Lists

24W Staff
Becky Lynch is going to WrestleMania 35 after winning tonight’s 30-Woman WWE Royal Rumble match. She last eliminated Charlotte Flair.

Lynch was not advertised for the match but she replaced Lana, who was injured during the WWE United States Title match on the Kickoff pre-show, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura take the title from Rusev. There’s no word yet on who Lynch will face at WrestleMania but it’s expected that she will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, who retained over Sasha Banks tonight.

Below are photos & videos from the women’s Rumble along with entrants & eliminations:

ENTRANTS:
1. Lacey Evans
2. Natalya
3. Mandy Rose
4. Liv Morgan
5. Mickie James
6. Ember Moon
7. Billie Kay
8. Nikki Cross
9. Peyton Royce
10. Tamina Snuka
11. Xia Li
12. Sarah Logan
13. Charlotte Flair
14. Kairi Sane
15. Maria Kanellis
16. Naomi
17. Candice LeRae
18. Alicia Fox
19. Kacy Catanzaro
20. Zelina Vega
21. Ruby Riott
22. Dana Brooke
23. Io Shirai
24. Rhea Ripley
25. Sonya Deville
26. Alexa Bliss
27. Bayley
28. Lana (replaced by Becky Lynch, who entered last)
29. Nia Jax
30. Carmella

ELIMINATIONS:
1. Liv Morgan, by Natalya
2. Mickie James, by Tamina Snuka
3. Nikki Cross, by The IIconics
4. Billie Kay, by Lacey Evans
5. Peyton Royce, by Lacey Evans
6. Xia Li, by Charlotte Flair
7. Tamina Snuka, by Charlotte Flair
8. Sarah Logan, by Natalya and Kairi Sane
9. Mandy Rose, by Naomi
10. Naomi, by Mandy Rose
11. Lacey Evans, by Charlotte Flair
12. Maria Kanellis, by Alicia Fox
13. Alicia Fox, by Ruby Riott
14. Candice LeRae, by Ruby Riott
15. Kairi Sane, by Ruby Riott
16. Kacy Catanzaro, by Rhea Ripley
17. Dana Brooke, by Rhea Ripley
18. Zelina Vega, by Rhea Ripley
19. Sonya Deville, by Alexa Bliss
20. Ruby Riott, by Bayley
21. Rhea Ripley, by Bayley
22. Io Shirai, by Nia Jax
23. Natalya, by Nia Jax
24. Ember Moon, by Alexa Bliss
25. Alexa Bliss, by Carmella and Bayley
26. Carmella, by Charlotte Flair
27. Bayley, by Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax
28. Nia Jax, by Becky Lynch
29. Charlotte Flair, by Becky Lynch
Winner: Becky Lynch