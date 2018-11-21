PHOTOS & VIDEOS: The Yes Movement In WWE Is Dead

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Los Angeles saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan announce that the Yes Movement is dead.
Bryan cut a lengthy promo on why he recently turned heel and who he is moving forward.
You can see photos and videos from the segment below.
As noted, Bryan will defend his title against former champion AJ Styles at the December 16 TLC pay-per-view.
.@WWEDanielBryan does not accept failure.@WWEDanielBryan chooses to fight.@WWEDanielBryan sits in hyperbaric chambers.#SDLive pic.twitter.com/O4noudYZRR
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2018
Did you give up on @WWEDanielBryan, @WWEUniverse?
He says you did… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/LykBGo9HzL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 21, 2018
The old @WWEDanielBryan is gone.
The new @WWEDanielBryan never, ever, ever, ever gives up on his dreams. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/kOCusoPnkr
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2018
New and improved? #SDLive @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/JwTaovMQ6o
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 21, 2018
#WWEChampion @WWEDanielBryan fights for his dreams…
…even if it means creating a nightmare for everyone who stands in his way. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/c0ooheOg6y
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2018