PHOTOS & VIDEOS: The Yes Movement In WWE Is Dead

By
Scott Lazara
-

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Los Angeles saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan announce that the Yes Movement is dead.

Bryan cut a lengthy promo on why he recently turned heel and who he is moving forward.

You can see photos and videos from the segment below.

As noted, Bryan will defend his title against former champion AJ Styles at the December 16 TLC pay-per-view.