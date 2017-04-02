Photos: Winner Of The 4th Annual Andre The Giant Battle Royal, NFL Player Involved
Mojo Rawley won the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show tonight in Orlando.
The match saw interference from Rob Gronkowski of the NFL’s New England Patriots. Defending his good friend Mojo, Gronk got into it with Jinder Mahal and ended up getting in the ring to take him down with a tackle.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman heads into the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal LIVE on #WrestleMania Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/mCqzO1lVOS
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
The #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal is about to be streaming LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/PwmrVxUd8B
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 2, 2017
WOW! @WWETheBigShow AND @BraunStrowman have been ELIMINATED from the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/bdLLCsuKrH
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
In a sea of humanity, @BraunStrowman and @WWETheBigShow have encountered one another! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R35OIGrdWL
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
None other than the @Patirots' @RobGronkowski is here to cheer on his friend @MojoRawleyWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/N9ONycoMhu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2017
A few other Superstars help @WWENXT's @KillianDain eliminate BOTH @JasonJordanJJ and @WWEGable! #WrestleMania #AmericanAlpha pic.twitter.com/92TA7xUkXE
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
Best of luck to @WWENXT Superstars #TianBing and #SAnitY's @KillianDain in the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/JBDfIYK0Zs
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2017
Job well done by @WWE's first Chinese recruit #TianBing, but the #ShowOff @HEELZiggler eliminates him! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/KSu0FpwPEL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2017
The @Patriots' @RobGronkowski is getting an up close look as @JinderMahal takes it to his friend @MojoRawleyWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ndfr273F8O
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
We're down to @KillianDain @MojoRawleyWWE and @JinderMahal in the #AndreTheGiant Battle Royal streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tgSCyYz8VF
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 2, 2017
IMPRESSIVE elimination by @MojoRawleyWWE as he gets rid of @HEELZiggler! #WrestleMania #AndreBattleRoyal pic.twitter.com/o3xy9PSJct
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
WAIT A MINUTE! @RobGronkowski is IN THE RING, and he just laid out @JinderMahal! #WrestleMania #AndreBattleRoyal pic.twitter.com/sTxyczn6Hg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2017
With the assist from @RobGronkowski, @MojoRawleyWWE TAKES the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal trophy! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fRqTHR6iE5
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
The celebration is ON for @RobGronkowski as @MojoRawleyWWE WINS the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal at #WrestleMania Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/ifxyqZZYSt
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
The #AndreBattleRoyal just got a dose of @Patriots' @RobGronkowski. Watch #WrestleMania streaming LIVE at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/fpoMaJAEHw
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017