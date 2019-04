Instagram user @banguptv has revealed two more photos of WrestleMania 35 construction going on inside MetLife Stadium from East Rutherford, NJ. You can see those photos below along with the first overhead shot we saw a few days ago.

Details on the WrestleMania 35 set and theme have not been revealed, but it’s been reported that the New York City skyline was incorporated into the set.

Stay tuned for more updates on the WrestleMania 35 construction.