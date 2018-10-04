PHOTOS: WWE Crews Working On Big Setup For WWE Super Show-Down

The WWE crew is currently working on building the stage and set for WWE’s Super Show-Down event from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday. We will have live coverage of the event here on the site.

Below are photos from the stadium:

Hard at work building the stage for #WWESSD 3 more days 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/KBjSSoHDFA — 𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖞 🌹 (@stephsob_) October 3, 2018

Here’s an update on the #WWESSD stage and arena set-up! The hype is real! pic.twitter.com/Bi34zkVdmB — The Corre Horsemen 🤤🤘🏼 (@NathMarlow) October 3, 2018

Here’s an exclusive look at the stage being set up. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/uSgrZs9EAq — KingSchmidt (@realschmidtking) October 3, 2018