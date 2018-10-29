PHOTOS: WWE Hall Of Famer Goes Bald After Loss In Mexico

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett had his head shaved after losing a hair vs. hair match at AAA’s Heroes Inmortales XII event on Sunday night in Puebla, Mexico.

Jarrett lost to lucha veteran Dr. Wagner Jr. in the main event of the show and was shaved bald after the match.

Below are photos of Jarrett’s new look:

