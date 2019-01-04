PHOTOS: WWE NXT Superstars Finish Up, Speculation On Main Roster Debuts, Possible Rumble Entrant

It looks like Nikki Cross, Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery, EC3 and Lacey Evans finished up with WWE NXT at last night’s TV tapings. These 5 Superstars are headed to WWE’s main roster soon along with Lars Sullivan, who did not work the tapings.

These were the final tapings before the “Takeover: Phoenix” event during Royal Rumble weekend, indicating that the call-ups could come to RAW or SmackDown after the Rumble pay-per-view. There’s speculation on Lars being in the men’s Rumble match.

Cross and EC3 wrestled what appear to be their final TV matches to air next Wednesday. Cross faced Bianca Belair while EC3 faced Adam Cole. Evans faced Xia Li in a match that should air on January 16.

Heavy Machinery took part in the dark main event of the tapings. That match started after The Undisputed Era attacked Aleister Black and NXT North American Champion Ricochet after the tapings ended. Heavy Machinery made the save and then the babyfaces won an eight-man tag match.

Cross and Heavy Machinery all had post-match farewell moments, but EC3 and Evans did not.

Below are photos of the outgoing Superstars:

Thank You @NikkiCrossWWE chants erupt. One of the most beloved wrestlers in NXT Full Sail history. pic.twitter.com/e5fGMouWsR — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 4, 2019

This "after party" match is something else. pic.twitter.com/SBIw20EWrs — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 4, 2019

Heavy Machinery, Aleister Black and Ricochet def. the Undisputed Era in an after party dark match. It was the send off for Heavy Machinery. Great match and send off for Heavy Machinery. #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/0qUqR1ofIl — Edwin (@xtadghostalx) January 4, 2019