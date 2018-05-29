PHOTOS: WWE RAW Booking Sheets & Promo Rules Revealed From Segment On Monday

Reddit user wickedsfinx has posted the booking sheet for last night’s B Team Memorial Day Tag Team BBQ segment on RAW. It looks like wickedsfinx works for a stage company that contracts through The Coliseum in Richmond, VA and that’s how he ended up with the sheet.

The segment featured Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas, The Ascension, Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Revival, Breezango and Titus Worldwide and was done to set up next week’s Tag Team Battle Royal to crown new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy at Money In the Bank.

The booking sheet shows that the segment was produced by Dean Malenko and “Road Dogg” Brian James. The segment was set to run for 8 minutes. The sheet also shows that Titus O’Neil came up with the “unseasoned food” line on his own.

Also below is the writers in-ring promo checklist for that segment and other segments. The list reads like this:

RE-WRITING PROMOS AT TV:

* PROMO BULLET POINTS

1. B-Team welcome everyone to the BBQ // Show off the various food items

2. B-Team say that they are next in line for the RAW Tag Team Titles

3. Titus and Slater confront B-Team about their claim

4. Titus starts food fight which ends with B-Team putting Rhyno through a table

– WHAT IS THE PREMISE // DOES THE PROMO MAKE SENSE (as a STAND-ALONE and in SHOW TOTALITY)?

– TELL A STORY: MAKE IT ENTERTAINING // GRAB THE AUDIENCE’S ATTENTION // BIG FINISH

– DO NOT CHANGE TENSES

– REHEARSE YOUR SEGMENT BACKSTAGE and if required, IN THE ARENA BEFORE DOORS — if for whatever reason you can’t rehearse in the arena then COMMUNICATE THIS ASAP (BEFORE your segment airs)

– CHECK THE LATEST DRAFTS for the LATEST CHANGES

– EXECUTE VKM (VINCE MCMAHON) NOTES/DIRECTION — if you find any notes do not “work” during in-arena rehearsals or while producing the segment backstage, then COMMUNICATE THIS ASAP (BEFORE your segment airs)

– TIME THE PROMO (TALENT SHOULD NOT ADLIB)

– PROPS, PRODUCERS, TRUCK — EVERYONE needs to be on the SAME PAGE

HEADSET/GORILLA CUES:

– TELL KD (KEVIN DUNN), VKM AND KIDMAN IF YOU THINK YOUR SEGMENT IS GOING TO RUN HEAVY (BEFORE the segment starts)

– SPEAK CLEARLY so KD // VKM can HEAR YOU

– STAY AHEAD OF CUES (REPEAT YOURSELF IF NECESSARY): MIC PLACEMENT // MUSIC CUES // ORDER OF ENTRANCES, etc….

– NOTE any SPECIAL CAMERA SHOTS or specific BLOCKING

– GIVE the LAST LINE and MUSIC TO HIT ON THE OUT

– WHO GOES OVER IN THE MATCH (if applicable)

AFTERMATH:

– RUN INS

– MUSIC NEEDED

– REPLAYS

– PROMO / INTERVIEW