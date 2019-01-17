PHOTOS: WWE Superstars Get Married, Do The “10 Year Challenge” Meme

Former SAnitY partners Killian Dain and Nikki Cross are now married.

There are some reports on the two just getting engaged but WWE reports that they are married. WWE congratulated the happy couple on their website.

Dain revealed the tying of the knot on Twitter. He wrote, “Only took us 10 and a half years but when it’s right, its right. I love you @NikkiCrossWWE”

Cross also tweeted on the marriage, playing off the “10 Year Challenge” meme on social media. You can see both of their posts below:

Only took us 10 and a half years but when it's right, its right. I love you @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/933kzvB3Md — Killian Dain (@KillianDain) January 17, 2019