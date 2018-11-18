PHOTOS: WWE Tests Interactive LED Bracelets For Fans At Takeover

WWE tested a new interactive experience at last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: War Games II” event by handing out bracelets to fans as they entered the Staples Center.

Fans had to activate the bracelet by sending a text message to a phone number provided. The bracelets changed colors during various Superstar entrances and were really used during The Velveteen Dream’s entrance.

WWE executives recently talked about overhauling the live event experience during a shareholder conference call, as a way to help increase live event business, and this could be one of the ways they plan on revamping things.

You can see a few photos of the bracelets below:

WWE handing out LED bracelets for a light show at #NXTTakeover #WarGames pic.twitter.com/oarwziUX26 — Rick Zou (@Rick_Zou) November 17, 2018

This is interesting. #WWE is hanging out wearable LED lights. They direct you to text a code on them to a phone number. This number thanks you for registering to be part of the event. Orchestrated light display maybe?#NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/eVtX55CaAc — Pro Wrestling Scorecards (@PWScorecards) November 17, 2018