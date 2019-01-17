Police Rescue Kurt Angle’s Teenage Niece After Kidnapping, Angle Comments

Police have found the 16 year old niece of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. As noted, 16 year old Marjani Aquil was reportedly abducted by her ex-boyfriend on Wednesday night. Police later found her around midnight at a home. Officers forced their way inside of the home and rescued Aquil, who was taken to the hospital for the treatment of minor injuries. Angle thanked fans for their support on Facebook.

Angle wrote, “My niece has been found. Just wanted to say thank you to all those who have prayed and have shared posts to help locate her. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Police for your persistence in finding my niece. My family is truly appreciative. Love you all.”

Police found the suspect, 19 year old Jermaine Laquay Rodgers, hiding in the cellar of the same home they found Angle’s niece in. A stand-off with police lasted just over two hours after a SWAT team entered the home and took him into custody. Police found another missing juvenile in the home, as well as a resident. Police say Rodgers broke into Aquil’s home on Wednesday night, assaulted her and forced her into a red sedan. An Amber Alert was issued at 8:14pm and canceled at 1:34am. As noted, this was the second time Rodgers had kidnapped Aquil in the past year as he was on probation for a January 2018 incident.

Below is Angle’s Facebook update with a link to local news coverage: