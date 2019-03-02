Possible 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Spoilers

Torrie Wilson and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake (Ed Leslie) are set to be inducted into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class, according to @Wrestlevotes. They also first revealed The Honky Tonk Man for the 2019 class.

Headliners D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, “Road Dogg” BG James, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman) and The Honky Tonk Man are the only confirmed names for the 2019 class as of this writing. The next name should be revealed on Monday. Taz and The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jimmy Hart, Jim Neidhart) have also been rumored to go in this year.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 6 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania 35 weekend.