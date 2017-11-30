Possible Change For Jinder Mahal, The Rock’s Brahma Bull Tattoo, Jack Gallagher Documentary

– Below is the trailer for the new documentary on Jack Gallagher, courtesy of Figure Four Films. The documentary can be purchased via Vimeo On Demand for $10.99 or streamed for 48 hours at $5.99.

– There’s speculation on The Singh Brothers being written off WWE SmackDown after they were attacked by Jinder Mahal following the 2-on-1 Handicap Match loss to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on this week’s SmackDown. PWInsider reports that there was talk a few weeks back that The Singh Brothers were going to be replaced by other Superstars as Mahal’s lackeys. That talk quieted down but it looks like they were replaced this week.

– The evolution of The Rock’s “Brahma Bull” tattoo has been completed, as seen in this new Instagram post from the former WWE Champion: