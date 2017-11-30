Possible Change For Jinder Mahal, The Rock’s Brahma Bull Tattoo, Jack Gallagher Documentary

– Below is the trailer for the new documentary on Jack Gallagher, courtesy of Figure Four Films. The documentary can be purchased via Vimeo On Demand for $10.99 or streamed for 48 hours at $5.99.
– There’s speculation on The Singh Brothers being written off WWE SmackDown after they were attacked by Jinder Mahal following the 2-on-1 Handicap Match loss to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on this week’s SmackDown. PWInsider reports that there was talk a few weeks back that The Singh Brothers were going to be replaced by other Superstars as Mahal’s lackeys. That talk quieted down but it looks like they were replaced this week.
– The evolution of The Rock’s “Brahma Bull” tattoo has been completed, as seen in this new Instagram post from the former WWE Champion:
After approximately 30 hours of tattooing (4 sessions) with my good bud and iconic artist @nikkohurtado, the story of my skull is complete. Flow of positive energy is constant thru the breathe of life. Horns always positioned forward. Not up, but forward – representing forward progress and always at the ready to dig in and dig deep. Eye is the mana – the spirit and the power. It’s everything. It’s where I draw my strength from all things I love and protect. As with my Polynesian tattoo on the left side of body, the symbolic mana lays over my heart. We all have mana. Our strength. You just have to find it. #BullDNA #Energy #Progress #Mana