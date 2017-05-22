Possible Feud For The Usos, Backlash Backstage Slow Motion Video, The Singh Brothers

– Below is slow motion video of SmackDown Superstars warming up backstage at last night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL:

– As noted, The New Day are set to return to WWE TV on this week’s SmackDown as Kofi Kingston has been cleared to return from his ankle injury. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the direction for the SmackDown tag team division looks to be The New Day vs. The Usos. As seen at Backlash, The Usos retained the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over Breezango.

– The Singh Brothers tweeted the following today after assisting Jinder Mahal in his WWE Title win over Randy Orton in the main event of Backlash last night: