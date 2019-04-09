The Los Angeles Times reports that the new football stadium being built in the Los Angeles, California neighborhood of Inglewood is the front-runner for WWE WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

The stadium is currently scheduled to open in 2020 as the home of the NFL’s Chargers and Rams teams. Local officials are hoping to use WrestleMania as a test run for potentially hosting Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

“We know the power of the WWE brand,” said Kathy Schloessman, president of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission. “They have hosted several events here in the past such as Summer Slam, Survivor Series, Raw and SmackDown and we have seen the tremendous impact these events have in the community, both economically and socially. Given our focus on attracting major sporting and entertainment events to Los Angeles, WrestleMania is at the top of our list of events we want here.”

WWE has not held WrestleMania in Los Angeles since WrestleMania 21 in 2005, from the Staples Center.

As noted, WrestleMania 36 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on April 5, 2020.