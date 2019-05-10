One name being discussed for WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is WWE Sands of Time, according to @Wrestlevotes. The name has not been confirmed, but this is one title being discussed.

The WWE Events website currently has the event listed as “WWE PPV Jeddah” but an official name should be announced soon.

WWE will return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. This will be the 3rd WWE Network special under the 10 year big money deal between WWE and The Saudi General Sports Authority.

No matches have been announced for WWE’s return to Jeddah but rumored bouts include The Undertaker vs. Elias, Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Other Superstars advertised for the event are WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles have been announced. John Cena and Daniel Bryan are not currently listed for the show, but they may not take the booking because they skipped out on the last WWE event in Saudi Arabia due to the controversy surrounding WWE’s working relationship with the Kingdom following the state-sponsored murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

WWE’s first event in Saudi Arabia was the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. The second event took place in November 2018 and was called Crown Jewel.