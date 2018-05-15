Possible Plans For Styles vs. Nakamura, Ronda Rousey In New Movie Trailer, RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in London:

– As noted, tonight’s SmackDown from London will feature Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match. The winner will pick the stipulation for their title match at the June 17th Money In the Bank pay-per-view. No word yet on what the stipulation will be but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that a Last Man Standing stipulation has been discussed for the match.

– The first trailer for the upcoming Mile 22 movie with Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rousey has been released and can be seen below. The movie is set to hit theaters on August 3rd and may be the first of a trilogy. Rousey plays a character named Sam Snow.