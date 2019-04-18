Dean Ambrose is set to finish up with WWE this weekend.

Ambrose’s final dates with the company are this weekend in matches with The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. This match is booked for Friday’s live event in St. Louis, Saturday’s show in Springfield and Sunday’s show in Moline. The Moline match will air on the WWE Network as “The Shield’s Final Chapter” special. WWE has not confirmed if McIntyre, Corbin and Lashley will be the opponents for Ambrose, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, but that is what is being advertised locally.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor is still booked for Sunday’s live event in Moline, despite his roster change to SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup. WWE has not announced Balor’s opponent for the “Last Chapter” special, but the website still says he will be defending his title. It’s possible that Balor defends against Elias on the Network special as Elias vs. Balor has been advertised locally.

There’s also still no confirmation on if the “Last Chapter” special will be the entire live event, or a documentary-like special with “live cut-ins” to the arena, as was speculated by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30pm ET on the WWE Network. As noted, the WWE website also has Braun Strowman advertised for the Moline live event, along with new SmackDown Superstars Bayley and Elias. We will keep you updated on plans for the “Last Chapter” special.

On a related note, Reigns is still advertised for RAW live events on the upcoming European tour while AJ Styles is still advertised for the SmackDown live events on the same tour. It’s possible that advertisements haven’t been updated, or that they will keep the top stars on the shows they have been advertised for, despite the Superstar Shakeup roster changes.

Some of the first post-Superstar Shakeup advertisements for live events have been issued and that may give us an idea of upcoming feuds. Reigns is scheduled to face Randy Orton at some blue brand live events, but he will face Elias on nights that Orton has off. The first blue brand live event that Reigns is scheduled for is on Monday, April 22 in Sioux City, Iowa. Some of the RAW live events will feature six-man action with Styles, Strowman and Rollins vs. Lashley, McIntyre and Corbin.