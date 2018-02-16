Possible RAW Tag Team Title Match, WWE NXT DVD Trailer, WWE SuperCard

– Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is the trailer for the “Best of WWE NXT 2017” DVD. The three-disc DVD set will feature 22 of the greatest yellow brand matches from last year. The set hits stores on March 20th and can be pre-ordered at this link.

– It looks like RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar may be defending against The Revival at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. WWE posted the following teaser for Monday’s Chamber go-home edition of RAW:

Are The Revival closing in on the Raw Tag Team Championships?

Picking up tremendous steam on The Road to WrestleMania, The Revival defeated former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson this past Monday night on Raw.

Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson call themselves “Top Guys,” but they won’t fully convince the WWE Universe that they’re deserving of that moniker until they snare the Raw Tag Team Champions. Are reigning tandem titleholders Sheamus & Cesaro keeping a close eye on these throwback competitors?

– WWE Games has released a special Lunar New Year Pack for the WWE SuperCard mobile game, for today only. Details are in the tweets below:

Celebrate the Year of the Dog in #WWESuperCard with a special Lunar New Year pack! Today only, so don't miss out. https://t.co/z2KtVFuyMx #ad pic.twitter.com/jMLalshWTI — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2018