Possible RAW Title Match For WrestleMania 35

This week’s WWE RAW saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival retain their titles over Ricochet and Aleister Black by count out.

Above is post-show video of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins confronting Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, calling them out for the count out loss. Ryder and Hawkins also challenge The Revival to a match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. The match has not been confirmed but Dash noted that they will take it into consideration.

As we’ve noted, there have been rumors on The Revival defending their titles in a multi-team match at WrestleMania 35, possibly against Black and Ricochet, Heavy Machinery, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, plus Ryder and Hawkins, or a combination of those teams. There are also rumors on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending their titles in a multi-team match on Sunday. WWE should confirm both tag team titles matches in the next few days.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Below is the updated WrestleMania card coming out of this week’s go-home edition of RAW:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost

WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Winner Takes All Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Intercontinental Match

Finn Balor as The Demon King vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Triple H’s career will be on the line.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre